Mushfiqur Rahim wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wished a speedy recovery to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. "Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother...May Allah gives you sifah...Please pray for my brother...He has been found as covid-19 positive..In shaa Allah you will be fine-MR 15," Rahim tweeted.

The all-rounder on Saturday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old said he was feeling unwell since Thursday and asked for blessings and prayers for his speedy recovery. After Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz, Afridi is the third Pakistani cricketer to have contracted the virus. Nicknamed 'Lala', Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

Afridi lives in Karachi, one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus in Pakistan. (ANI)