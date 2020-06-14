Boise State's Haskell named college esports coach of year

Chris "Doc" Haskell of Boise State has been named the National Association of Collegiate Esports Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Haskell's program has posted winning records in five of the biggest collegiate esports titles, according to the school.

In addition, Haskell directs the broadcasting of the Broncos' esports tournaments. The school said that more than 200 hours of original content have been produced on the program's Twitch channel. "I'm part of a really great and growing group of amazing college coaches that happen to coach esports, and I am just grateful," Haskell told KIVI-TV in Boise. "Just grateful to have a little bit of recognition for what our kids do."

Haskell is also a clinical associate professor who focuses on the impact of video games, virtual worlds, social media, and digital culture.