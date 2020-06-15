Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fusion sweep Outlaws at OWL Week 19

The Valiant rose from ninth to eighth with the win. Week 20 of the Overwatch League starts on Saturday with seven matches: Seoul Dynasty vs Guangzhou Charge London Spitfire vs Chengdu Hunters Hangzhou Spark vs New York Excelsior San Francisco Shock vs Paris Eternal Atlanta Reign vs Toronto Defiant Los Angeles Gladiators vs Houston Outlaws Dallas Fuel vs Vancouver Titans Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:08 IST
Fusion sweep Outlaws at OWL Week 19

The Philadelphia Fusion made quick work of the Houston Outlaws, picking up a 3-0 sweep on Sunday. The Fusion (14-1) had a strong showing against the Outlaws (5-10), dominating the frontline battle through main tank Su-min "SADO" Kim. While Houston fought hard, with some moments of beating out Philadelphia's star-studded lineup, it couldn't keep up with the sheer mechanical skill coming from the Fusion and their deep bench.

The Fusion took Lijiang Tower 2-1, Hollywood 3-2 and Volskaya Industries 3-2 to secure the win. The Outlaws drop from 13th to 14th with the loss. In other Sunday action, the Toronto Defiant (5-8) took a 3-0 series win against the Vancouver Titans (2-7). While the Defiant triumphed, led by flex support Young-seo "KariV" Bak, the Titans showed signs of continued growth since the May Melee tournament.

Toronto took Ilios 2-1, Blizzard World 3-2 and closed out the series with a 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis. The Defiant rose from 16th to 13th with the win. Finally, the Los Angeles Valiant (7-6) took care of business with a 3-0 win over the Washington Justice (3-11).

The Valiant's young roster showed some lapses in concentration throughout the series, though it wouldn't end up hurting L.A. in the long run. The Valiant played well around DPS Kai "KSP" Collins, rotating his DPS partner between Johannes "Shax" Nielsen and Kyle "KSF" Frandanisa. KSP and the crew shredded through the Justice, who are still working on integrating their newest acquisitions and entering a soft rebuild. The Valiant took Oasis 2-0, King's Row 4-3 and full-held Volskaya Industries 2-0 to lock in a win. The Valiant rose from ninth to eighth with the win.

Week 20 of the Overwatch League starts on Saturday with seven matches: Seoul Dynasty vs Guangzhou Charge

London Spitfire vs Chengdu Hunters Hangzhou Spark vs New York Excelsior

San Francisco Shock vs Paris Eternal Atlanta Reign vs Toronto Defiant

Los Angeles Gladiators vs Houston Outlaws Dallas Fuel vs Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 15-2, 38-9-1, +29

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 14-1, 41-14-0, +27 3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 11-2, 26-11-2, +15

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 11-3, 34-13-1, +21 5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 10-4, 26-15-0, +11

6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 9-6, 26-27-0, -1 7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 8-5, 29-23-0, +6

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 7-6, 23-24-0, -1 9. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 6-7, 22-26-1, -4

10. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 6-5, 12-17-1, -5 11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-5, 20-20-3, 0

12. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 5-6, 21-18-0, +3 13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 5-8, 25-28-0, -3

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 5-10, 22-34-3, -12 15. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 4-6, 14-24-0, -10

16. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-7, 18-25-0, -7 17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-10, 21-31-1, -10

18. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-11, 16-35-0, -19 19. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-7, 8-23-0, -15

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-11, 12-37-3, -25 --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kongs Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has report...

In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven Indian Police Service IPS officers on Monday. Six out of these seven officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made C...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020