Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coming soon in a Melbourne suburb: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace'

Kohli is one of my favourite batsmen of the current era and I named the most expensive street after him, overlooking the future wetlands,'' Khurram added.. ''We didn’t get Kumar Sangakara, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and a few others as council knocked them back for one reason or another,'' he said.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-06-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 11:07 IST
Coming soon in a Melbourne suburb: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace'

A new housing estate being developed on Rockbank suburb of Melbourne will have streets named after Indian cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli. The estate, developed by Accolade Estate, is luring buyers with a "Tendulkar Drive", "Kohli Crescent" and "Dev Terrace".

The estate has also named streets after other international cricketers such as "Waugh Street", "Miandad Street" , "Ambrose Street", "Sobers Drive", "Kallis Way", "Hadlee Street" and "Akram Way". The Rockbank suburb, which falls under Melton Council, has been a popular suburb among home buyers from the Indian community.

According to Elissa Hayes of Resi venture, the developer of the estate, "the response from the Indian community has been exceptionally good and high ever since the launch of the H&L packages". Street names are usually submitted by developers and approved by the city council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines. Resi Ventures director Khurram Saeed said there were 60 names submitted to the council for approval including a street named after the great Don Bradman but the the body refused it as there was already a street named after him in Melbourne.

''We didn’t get Kumar Sangakara, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and a few others as council knocked them back for one reason or another,'' he said. "We did get Tendulkar and Kohli over the line with council. Kohli is one of my favourite batsmen of the current era and I named the most expensive street after him, overlooking the future wetlands,'' Khurram added..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

With 382 COVID-19 deaths, US records its lowest 24-hour death toll in weeks

With 382 deaths due to coronavirus, the US has recorded its lowest 24-hour death toll since it peaked in mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University data.A total of 2,094,069 people till now have contracted the disease in the US and 11...

Thailand ends curfew, marks 21 days with no local coronavirus cases

Thailand on Monday lifted a nationwide curfew after more than two months and allowed restaurants to resume selling alcohol as the coronavirus crisis eased, with 21 days since a recorded case of local transmission.The Southeast Asian nation ...

Unbeaten Raptors set NBA 2K League single-game scoring mark

Raptors Uprising GC showed why they are the runaway leaders in the NBA 2K League, breaking the leagues single-game scoring record while sweeping last-place Celtics Crossover Gaming on Friday. The Raptors 9-0 rolled to a 109-51 rout of the C...

Indo-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by 'roti-beti' and no power in world can break it: Rajnath Singh at virtual rally.

Indo-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by roti-beti and no power in world can break it Rajnath Singh at virtual rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020