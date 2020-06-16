FACTBOX-Soccer-What has changed since the Bundesliga went behind closed doors?

Since the German Bundesliga season resumed behind closed doors last month, home teams have found it tougher than before to put away their opponents, with home wins plummeting to 21% while half the games have been won by away teams, according to data produced by Gracenote.

Since the league restarted following a suspension of more than two months for the COVID-19 pandemic, only 12 of the 56 "ghost games" have been won by the home side. Following are the major differences in statistics between matches where spectators were allowed inside stadiums and matches behind closed doors.

METRIC WITH CROWDS BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Matches 223 56

Home wins 96 (43%) 12 (21%) Draws 49 (22%) 16 (29%)

Away wins 78 (35%) 28 (50%) Goals per game 3.25 3.02

Shots per game 25.45 23.64 Corners per game 10.23 9.93

Fouls per game 23.73 26.02 Passes per game 903 917

Tackles won 32.87 30.13 Following are the statistics of home teams in games with and without spectators in attendance. The figures show a reduced number of shots and goals per game for home sides.

METRIC WITH CROWDS WITHOUT CROWDS Goals per game 1.74 1.23

Shots per game 13.99 12.71 Shots on target 5.35 4.64

Fouls per game 11.58 13.27 Saves per game 3.09 2.48

Save %age 68% 59% Following are the statistics of away teams in games with and without spectators in attendance. The data shows away teams have improved statistics for goals per game while away goalkeepers are also more efficient than their opposite numbers.

METRIC WITH CROWDS WITHOUT CROWDS Goals per game 1.51 1.79

Shots per game 11.46 10.93 Shots on target 4.52 4.30

Fouls per game 12.15 12.75 Saves per game 3.63 3.45

Save %age 67% 75% (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)