MLB permits scouting to resume

Major League Baseball cleared the path for all scouting activities to resume for the first time since shutting down March 19, ESPN reported on Monday. Scouting activities were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic along with spring training. ESPN reported MLB will permit up to three scouts per team at any event.

College coaches -- who cannot have in-person contact with players until July 31 -- and scouts have not been allowed at amateur tournaments, which resumed across multiple states last month. Perfect Game National, featuring hundreds of the top 2021 prep prospects, is scheduled to be played starting Wednesday near Birmingham, Ala. This is the first in a series of major showcase events through the summer.

The USA Baseball College National Team schedule is uncertain. Events tied to the team are typically very well attended. The memo sent to teams Monday did not change the status of international scouting, with in-person scouting prohibited until further notice.

--Field Level Media