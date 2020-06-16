Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Qatar dedicates new stadium to COVID-19 frontline workers

Qatar showed off the latest stadium to be completed for the 2022 soccer World Cup in a virtual presentation on Monday and dedicated it to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The 40,000 capacity Education City stadium, a 'Diamond in the Desert', is the third venue to be ready with five more under construction. NBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has become the latest NBA player to buy into a sports team with the announcement on Monday that he purchased a 5% stake in Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. As part of the deal, Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, will work with the Union through their company Thirty Five Ventures on marketing opportunities to grow the Union's footprint worldwide. Broncos, FanDuel announce first NFL team betting partnership

The Denver Broncos announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel on Monday to make the company "an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner" of the team. The partnership is the first of its kind between an NFL team and a betting organization, another benchmark reached amid the continued legalization of sports betting around the country. Doping: WADA to investigate IWF doping allegations

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has begun an investigation into doping violations after an inquiry led by Richard McLaren uncovered 40 positive adverse analytical findings hidden in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) records. In a scathing report released earlier this month, McLaren and his team found that the IWF had been plagued by decades of corruption and also discovered the doping infractions. Horse racing: Trainers adapt to COVID-19 era ahead of Saturday's Belmont

With a shortened distance and owners barred from the stands amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday will bear little resemblance to previous years. With the traditional third leg of the Triple Crown being contested first, top trainer Todd Pletcher admitted that the season will have an air of unfamiliarity about it when the race is contested without any fans in attendance due to the new protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Open will go ahead without fans amid COVID-19: reports

The United States Tennis Association will hold the U.S. Open this year without fans amid the COVID-19 outbreak even though some top players have expressed concerns about attending the tournament due to the virus, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, which both cited unnamed sources, said the USTA announce this week that it will hold the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 event in New York with the support of the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit. MLB Commissioner Manfred 'not confident' of a 2020 season

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Monday he is "not confident" a 2020 season will happen now that the players' union broke off talks about a return-to-play plan amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Manfred's comments, made during an appearance on ESPN's 'The Return of Sports' special, are a dramatic shift in tone given just last week he pegged the likelihood of a 2020 season as "100%." Athletics: Great North Run cancellation adds to London Marathon doubts

The cancellation of September's Great North Run half marathon on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased doubts about the London Marathon going ahead in October. Last year's men's race was won by Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah for a record sixth successive time, while the women's course record was beaten by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei. NFL: Cowboys player Elliott tests positive for coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among one of several members of his team and the Houston Texans to test positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network reported on Monday. The Cowboys could not confirm the report issuing a statement that it was unable to provide information due to privacy laws. However, the running back's agent Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Elliott is "feeling good." WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) will begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak with all games to be played without fans at a single site in Florida, the league said on Monday. The WNBA said in a statement the IMG Academy in Bradenton will be the home for each of the league's 12 teams and serve as a single site for training camp, games and housing.