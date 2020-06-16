Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympics a great chance for Indian women's hockey team to make history: Savita

The Indian Women Hockey Team's ace Goalkeeper Savita believes that the next year's Tokyo Olympics will "surely" be a great chance for the team to make history.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:43 IST
Tokyo Olympics a great chance for Indian women's hockey team to make history: Savita
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Women Hockey Team's ace Goalkeeper Savita believes that the next year's Tokyo Olympics will "surely" be a great chance for the team to make history. Savita has been a rock at the back for the Indian team for the past 12 years but feels that her best is yet to come.

"It is a funny thing that when I first started off, my self-belief and passion for the sport was really less as compared to other people. However, with time, I started falling in love with the sport, and I truly believe now that the best for me is yet to come," Savita said in a statement. "...When I say my best is yet to come, it is because my goal is to perform exceptionally for my team at the Tokyo Olympics and make sure that I can put the nightmare of Rio (Olympics 2016) behind me. I think our team was really raw at that point of time, and we did make a few mistakes. However, 2021 in Tokyo will surely be a great chance for our team to make history," she added.

Currently, both men's and women's teams have been stationed at the Sports Authority of India Campus, Bengaluru. As hockey teams resumed sporting activities after a long break caused by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Savita said that the period taught her patience and given her more reasons to value even the small moments.

"I have always been a very quiet person who is mostly calm, but I believe that the time we spent during lock-down has really taken my patience level to a new high. We were all very comfortably placed here in SAI Centre, Bengaluru with our teammates and support staff, and I think it gave us the chance to really connect with each other as well," expressed Savita. "I think in circumstances like these, you really start to wonder about the 'what could haves' and the 'what ifs', and that is when you also realize how important even the small moments are to each of us. For me, I have missed my family a lot, but I have also been very, very happy that they are all safe and healthy, and that once I go back home, I will really be valuing those moments a lot," she added.

Commenting on the return of hockey in some countries, Savita said that her team is really raring to go. "We have been doing our homework for the past couple of months where we have been studying and analyzing various aspects of our's and our opponents' game. It has been really good to hear about the return of hockey in some countries including New Zealand, and I speak for my entire team when I say that we cannot wait to get back to playing competitive hockey against the top nations," Savita said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

India did not show intent to win against England in 2019 WC, says Mohammed Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that according to him, India did not have the intent to win the World Cup 2019 match against England. However, Hafeez also said that the match between India-England cannot be singled out as the ...

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the UNs top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent ...

Two Indian firms in WEF list of tech pioneers for 2020

Two Indian firms -- ZestMoney and Stellapps -- figure in a new list of Tech Pioneers released on Tuesday by the World Economic Forum WEF which described these 100 entities as future headline-makers addressing global issues with cutting-edge...

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

Friends in high places may have enabled Kevin Roberts surprise ascent to the top job at Cricket Australia in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but he had few allies left when the knives came out during the coronavirus crisis.Cric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020