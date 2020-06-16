The following are the top sports stories at 2105 hours: SPO-CRI-CA Roberts resigns as Cricket Australia CEO, Hockley given interim charge Melbourne, Jun 16 (PTI) Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts resigned on Tuesday and was replaced by T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley in an interim role, the change coming at a time when the Board is under severe financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-CA-LD WT20 Staging T20 World Cup unrealistic amid COVID-19 pandemic: Cricket Australia Chairman Melbourne, Jun 16 (PTI) Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday conceded that this year's T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country.

SPO-CRI-PAK-FAMILIES Families can't accompany players, officials during tour of England: PCB Karachi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board will not allow players and officials touring England next month to take their families with them due to the precautions being taken to tackle the COVID-19 threat. SPO-CRI-HAFEEZ Hafeez hits out at Ramiz, says it's his choice when to retire Karachi, Jun 16 (PTI) Senior all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has hit back at former captain Ramiz Raza for questioning his selection for the upcoming England tour and for advising him to retire from all forms of cricket.

SPO-CRI-WI-ESTWICK Our pace attack can challenge any team: West Indies assistant coach Estwick London, Jun 16 (PTI) The West Indies pace battery can challenge any team, according to assistant coach Roddy Estwick, who reckons the current attack could shape up to a lethal force reminiscent of the famed Caribbean bowling of the past. SPO-FOOT-ODISHAFC Odisha FC signs midfielder Thoiba Singh Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) Odisha FC on Tuesday roped in India age-group international Moirangthem Thoiba Singh ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.

SPO-CRI-HOLDER We see Archer as just another Englishman: Holder London, Jun 16 (PTI) West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder on Tuesday said his team will treat Barbados-born speedster Jofra Archer as just another English cricketer when the opening Test begins in Southampton on July 8. SPO-VIRUS-MMA-BHULLAR Indian-origin MMA fighter Bhullar using sports to empower women, fight COVID-19 pandemic in India New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Indian-origin Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar has been lending a helping hand to his native village in Jalandhar to empower women and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-ROBERTS-BORDER Roberts alone should not punished for financial mess: Border Melbourne, Jun 16 (PTI) Sacked CEO Kevin Roberts alone is not responsible for Cricket Australia's financial woes and culpability of the Board also needs to be fixed, says the legendary Allan Border. SPO-BCCI-ETHICS D K Jain gets one year extension as BCCI ethics officer and ombudsman By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge D K Jain will continue as BCCI's ethics officer and ombudsman after getting a one-year extension from the cricket Board.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-SAVITA My best is yet to come, want to put Rio Olympics nightmare behind me: Savita Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita says her best is yet to come and the side is determined to exorcise the ghosts of the Rio Olympics by creating history at the Tokyo Games. SPO-FOOT-JEJE India striker Jeje takes part in online gaming event to aid volunteer died during lockdown New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Indian football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has joined forces with mobile gamers from Mizoram for an online gaming event to aid the family of a volunteer who died while enforcing the lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-LD KOHLI Kohli doesn't have Gayle's strength or ABD's ability but successful in T20s due to fitness Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Virat Kohli neither has Chris Gayle's "strength", nor A B de Villiers' "ability" but has still managed to eke out a successful T20 career on the back of his supreme fitness levels, feels former India opener Gautam Gambhir. SPO-MINISTRY-CENTRE Ministry to convert eight facilities into Khelo India State Centre of Excellence New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The sports ministry has identified eight sports facilities, including the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar and four others in north-eastern states, to convert them into Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE). PTI ATK ATK