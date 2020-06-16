Eagles coach Pederson: No timetable for Jeffery's return

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that it isn't a question of if, but rather when, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be back with the team. Speculation floated this offseason that Jeffery could be on the way out of Philadelphia after the Eagles used the No. 18 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on wideout Jalen Reagor of TCU and acquired Marquise Goodwin in a draft-day trade. But Pederson said that isn't the case.

"He's a big part of the process going forward," Pederson said of Jeffery. "He's a great leader and he's going to be able to help the young players come along." Jeffery, 30, is still recovering from surgery on a Lisfranc injury on his right foot. The season-ending injury occurred on a non-contact play in the first quarter of Philadelphia's 23-17 overtime victory against the New York Giants on Dec. 9.

"Obviously there's no timetable for him right now, just focus on rehab and get strong," Pederson said. "He's a big part of our offense, and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point. "If there's a couple of games there where he's not ready, then we're not going to put him out there and just wait for him to get healthy."

Jeffery is due to make $9.9 million in the 2020 season and will count $15.4 million against the salary cap. He's entering his ninth NFL season, his fourth with the Eagles. Limited to 10 games last season, he caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career-high 10 touchdowns and 1,133 receiving yards with the Chicago Bears in 2014.