Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, says New York Governor Cuomo

World number ones Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Australian Ash Barty along with reigning U.S. Open men's champion Rafa Nadal are among the top players who have expressed concerns about attending the New York tournament. Australian Nick Kyrgios on Monday blasted the USTA for being "selfish" by pressing ahead with the U.S. Open on its original dates from Aug. 31 to Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:30 IST
Tennis-U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, says New York Governor Cuomo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave the green light for the U.S. Open to be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cuomo said on Twitter the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players at its marquee event including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated accommodation.

No professional tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the sport's calendar in tatters, and the shutdown will extend until August. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event to have been played so far this year. The French Open has been moved to September and is due to start one week after the scheduled U.S. Open men's final, while Wimbledon has been cancelled.

"We recognise the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential," USTA Chief Executive Mike Dowse said in a statement. The USTA will give more details on the arrangements for the tournament on Wednesday along with the official announcement.

While a number of top players had expressed concerns about attending the Grand Slam due to the novel coronavirus, the USTA had said it hoped to go ahead with the event so long as it got approval from the state. World number ones Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Australian Ash Barty along with reigning U.S. Open men's champion Rafa Nadal are among the top players who have expressed concerns about attending the New York tournament.

Australian Nick Kyrgios on Monday blasted the USTA for being "selfish" by pressing ahead with the U.S. Open on its original dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Spaniard Nadal said earlier this month he would not travel to the U.S. Open in present circumstances, while Djokovic said playing the event this year would be impossible given "extreme" protocols that would be in place.

The U.S. Open is held annually in New York City, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was even turned into a temporary hospital to help in the battle against the virus. Last year's U.S. Open drew an all-time attendance record of nearly 740,000 fans and the event is the engine that drives the governing USTA.

The decision by Cuomo comes one week after the USTA said it will eliminate 110 jobs and close its White Plains, New York office to help combat the negative far-reaching financial effects of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh face-off: China tried to unilaterally change status quo in region, says MEA

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said b...

U.S. House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google and Twitter Inc will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing on foreign influence and election security, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee announced on Tu...

U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

The United States will impose sanctions on Wednesday aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al Assads government in a bid to push it back into United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the countrys nearly decade...

France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

France said it was working with Britain and Germany to see the U.N.s nuclear watchdog board of governors push Iran this week to cooperate fully and immediately to grant its inspectors access to sites Tehran has so far refused them to visit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020