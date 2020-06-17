Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Solskjaer needs top-four finish to cement Man United position, says Berbatov

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should no longer be seen as a "transitional figure" at Old Trafford, but only a top-four Premier League finish would cement his position at the club, former striker Dimitar Berbatov said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:09 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer needs top-four finish to cement Man United position, says Berbatov

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should no longer be seen as a "transitional figure" at Old Trafford, but only a top-four Premier League finish would cement his position at the club, former striker Dimitar Berbatov said. United were in fifth place when the Premier League ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but were on a five-game unbeaten run and only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, believes Solskjaer has the support of the United hierarchy to rebuild the squad but needs results to end speculation about his future. "It's massive for United to finish in the top four," Berbatov said in an interview with Betfair.

"It will give confidence to the manager. We all know he gets criticised and put under pressure and people are constantly speculating about his position, but this would cement him in the job. "He shouldn't be seen as a transition figure anymore, it's disrespectful, it shows him no respect to what he is doing in his position."

With Manchester City facing a European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules, instead of needing to finish in the top-four to claim a Champions League spot, fifth is likely to suffice. Berbatov says United's players must hit the ground running when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their first match back on Friday to lay the groundwork for the season run-in.

"The first game is so important, they need to take their chance," said Berbatov, who also played for Spurs from 2006-08. "If they do then there will be a massive change next season and it will be huge."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic. Trial results announced on T...

UN envoy hopes for new Syria talks and warns of dire economy

The UN special envoy for Syria has said he hopes that talks on drafting a new constitution for the country can be held in late August, warning the war-torn nation has plunged into economic crisis with rising fears among its people. Geir Ped...

eStar deduct Wei's June salary for spell error

After a critical spell error in Mondays LPL match against Bilibili Gaming, eStar Gaming deducted jungler Yang-Wei Wei Yans salary for June, the team announced Tuesday. Wei incorrectly chose Ignite instead of Smite in the first game of the s...

New Mexico man charged in shooting after militia clash

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said on Tuesday they arrested a former City Council candidate and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Steven Baca, 31, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020