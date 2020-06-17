Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:22 IST
Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this year's U.S. Open, saying that despite strict health protocols it will be "impossible" to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the event. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday the United States Tennis Association would take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players from COVID-19, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated accommodation.

The event will go ahead as originally scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 without fans. "It is IMPOSSIBLE to control and enforce a bubble situation where players only move from the hotel to the venue and back," Dabrowski, who has won the Australian Open and the French Open mixed doubles titles, said on Twitter.

"We don't know who players will come into contact with and those that don't obey put everyone else in the tournament at RISK." Reports in U.S. media and tennis publications say the USTA had decided to eliminate qualifying, halve the doubles draw to 32 pairings, and drop the mixed doubles tournament altogether.

Dabrowski, 28, said many players were uncomfortable about traveling to the United States due to the coronavirus situation and were concerned about having to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests at the event. Others had expressed disappointment they would be unable to compete because of the streamlined tournament, she added.

Women's world No. 2 Simona Halep is "highly unlikely" to play at Flushing Meadows due to the protocols, a spokeswoman for the Romanian told Reuters. "Not having a qualifying and a smaller double draw to increase the lack of parity in tennis," said Dabrowski. "For me, a slam isn't a slam without qualifying, doubles, and mixed doubles.

"It leaves a bad taste in my mouth when so many players are against this event moving forward, and yet it is moving forward anyway. Something just doesn't feel right here." The USTA has had some support for its decision, with American John Isner happy the event is going ahead.

"Well done @usta for being so forward-thinking in getting this done. Time to get back on the courts!" he said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19: party colleagues

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#160;took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.Atishi ji has played an important role ...

Kerala's Chellanam village continues to strike against incompletion of seawall in sea erosion-prone area

Residents of Chellanam village in Kochi continue to strike against the incompletion of seawall during the monsoon season in the sea erosion-prone area. A coastal stretch of more than a kilometre between Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and Companip...

COVID-19: Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Beverages major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it has partnered with CARE India to provide food and other essentials to underprivileged and vulnerable groups as part of its commitment of Rs 100 crore towards various COVID-19 relief programmes ...

U.S. "not above scrutiny", seeks openness on rights issues at UN - statement

The United States is grappling with racial discrimination and implementing police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, but other countries should show the same level of openness, the U.S. envoy said on Wednesday ahead of a U.N. debate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020