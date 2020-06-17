Hockey India to introduce open application system for coaches and technical officials

Hockey India on Wednesday announced further improvements in its Member Unit Portal with the introduction of an open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials. Endorsing the move, Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, "It's a fantastic idea to introduce an open application and registration platform for the coaches and technical officials. Anybody and everybody will be able to submit their application through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal."

Ahmad hopes, after the introduction of an open application and registration process, the whole procedure would be a lot "smoother", enabling Hockey India and its Member Units to work with coaches and technical officials across the country. Any candidate can submit their application to the respective Hockey India Registered Member Unit to register as a coach or technical official through a link circulated via social media.

Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned registered Member Unit under which a coach or technical official is submitting the application. Once the Member Unit approves the application, the final approval would be required from Hockey India prior to the confirmation of registration of a coach or technical official. The technical officials and coaches, who are currently active for at least one recent year and possess a Hockey India identity card, would be pre-registered on the Member Unit Portal. (ANI)