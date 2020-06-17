The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track (IOT), has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the world's premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development programmes around the world for international male and female players by the National Basketball Association.

The first NBA Basketball School in India was launched in April 2017 in Mumbai and is managed by India On Track (IOT), one of India's leading sports management companies. Talking about the partnership, The Sports School Director Director Sankar UV said, "Together with IOT and their partner the NBA Basketball School, we look forward to creating a basketball ecosystem that will help our aspiring players to grow and develop, both as individuals and athletes. "This will provide our students with the opportunity to learn under the guidance of NBA trained coaches. This will be introduced to our students this academic year," he said in a release.

With an integration of Sports and Education, the curriculum at the The Sports School Basketball Academy teaches fundamentals of the game along with life-skills training, including health and wellness education, financial management and career development..