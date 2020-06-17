Left Menu
Development News Edition

Champions League to be played at mini-tournament in Lisbon

Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues over 12 days, the UEFA executive committee decided Wednesday. The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date in the competition's 65-year history.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:51 IST
Champions League to be played at mini-tournament in Lisbon

The Champions League will finish with a mini-tournament in Lisbon, restarting in August after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues over 12 days, the UEFA executive committee decided Wednesday.

The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date in the competition's 65-year history. UEFA will decide next month if fans can attend the games. Currently, games in Europe's most prestigious leagues are being played without fans.

“We don't know if only the local fans, or no fans, or fans from different clubs could travel to the venues (in Portugal),” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said. The unprecedented solution also sees the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul — the originally scheduled host for the final — pushed back by one year. Future finals hosts St. Petersburg, Russia, Munich, Germany, and London will also take their turn one year later.

Portugal's public authorities and health officials can have the final say if the Champions League, potentially also including some outstanding round of 16 games, can come to the nation of more than 10 million people, which has reported more than 1,500 deaths related to COVID-19. “For now there is no reason to have a Plan B,” Ceferin said.

The Europa League will also get a knockout tournament. It will be played in four stadiums in western Germany starting Aug. 10. Cologne is set to host the final on Friday, Aug. 21. It was originally scheduled to be on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland. The Polish city will host the 2021 final.

Both competitions have yet to complete their quarterfinal line-ups with round of 16 games halted. Venues for those games in early August were not decided Wednesday, though could be moved to Portugal and Germany. The Champions League had four second-leg games postponed in March at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City. Those clubs all want to host the return games on the Aug. 7-8 dates allocated, UEFA said. Stadiums in Porto and Guimarães are on standby.

In the Europa League, only six of eight first-leg games in the round of 16 were played. Single games have been ordered for Inter Milan-Getafe and Roma-Sevilla, which are likely to be in Germany. UEFA competitions are scheduled to restart after the completion deadline for domestic leagues and cups on Aug. 3. They were given priority to stabilize clubs and the European soccer economy and decide entries to next season's qualifying rounds, which begin on Aug. 8 in the Champions League.

UEFA said next season's group stages will begin one month later than usual — on Oct. 20 in the Champions League and Oct. 22 in the Europa League. The draws will be made on Oct. 1-2 in Athens, instead of the usual venue Monaco. The biggest decision during the shutdown was UEFA postponing the European Championship until June 2021. All 12 host cities, in 12 countries, were reconfirmed Wednesday to stage their games next year.

Four teams are still to qualify for the 24-nation Euro 2020 line-up. Playoffs involving 16 teams will be played on Oct. 8 and Nov. 12..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Panama extends suspension of international flights due to coronavirus

Panamas civil aviation authority said it will extend a suspension of international flights by a month due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a statement on Wednesday.The additional month of suspended flights begins on June 22 and will ...

France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official

France hopes to reach an agreement with the 26 other members of the European Union on a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday ahead of a video conference between EU leaders on Friday.The E...

North East Delhi violence: Safoora Zargar moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case

Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under the anti-terror law --UAPA -- moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against ...

13 deaths, 560 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,832

The Haryana health authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more fatalities along with another record single-day spike of 560 infections, bringing the total in the state to 8,832 cases and 130 deaths. The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020