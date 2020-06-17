Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament pushed to '21
The Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Canada won't be played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event's start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021. The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.
The Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Canada won't be played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event's start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021.
The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto. With the Rogers Cup 2020 women's tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men's event also will remain in Toronto in 2021.
Founded in 1881 as the Canadian championships, the men's tournament has been held every year except for 1905, 1915-18 (World War I) and 1941-45 (World War II).
