Europa League to resume on August 5, final on August 21: UEFA

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday announced that Europa League's 2019-20 suspended season will resume on August 5 with quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament across four cities in Germany.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:09 IST
UEFA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The 2019-20 season has been on hold since March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The revised schedule to conclude this season's competition was confirmed following Wednesday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting. "A decision is pending on whether the round of 16 second legs will take place at the home team's stadium or in Germany. The ties where the first leg was also postponed - namely Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma - will be played as a single leg at a venue yet to be confirmed," the UEFA said in a statement.

The 2019/20 final was due to be held at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland which will now instead stage the 2020-21 showpiece. The two subsequent final venues have also agreed to host a year later than originally planned. The UEFA Executive Committee also approved a revised calendar for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League. (ANI)

