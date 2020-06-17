Left Menu
My agenda is not ICC but improvement of Pakistan cricket, says Mani

Referring to recent media reports that he was a strong candidate to head the ICC and would contest for the post with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly after the end of Shashank Manohar's tenure in July, Mani said he had been brought back into cricket administration by Prime Minister Imran Khan to correct and improve Pakistan's cricket set-up.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:09 IST
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday made it clear that he doesn't intend to contest for the post of ICC chairman, insisting that his main focus is to bring about a change in Pakistan cricket. Referring to recent media reports that he was a strong candidate to head the ICC and would contest for the post with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly after the end of Shashank Manohar's tenure in July, Mani said he had been brought back into cricket administration by Prime Minister Imran Khan to correct and improve Pakistan's cricket set-up. "Imran had asked me to come and work in Pakistan cricket. I have stayed away from cricket for nearly 12 years since my last term as ICC chief. So I didn't come back into the game to serve ICC but only Pakistan cricket," the veteran cricket administrator said.

Mani admitted that some ICC members had requested him to contest for the post of ICC chairman but it is not in his agenda. "I have come to serve Pakistan cricket that is all. My agenda is not the ICC." Mani had served as head of the ICC between 2003 and 2006. The PCB chief also made it clear that the board had not kept any condition for touring England.

"We have not asked them for a tour in return or anything like that because right now our main thrust was to ensure resumption of world cricket and nothing else," Mani said. Mani said he was confident that England will tour Pakistan in 2021-22. "And this tour will also be good for our players."

