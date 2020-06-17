Left Menu
The next week will have the ATP-WTA tournament that is usually in Cincinnati but the U.S. Tennis Association is shifting to New York as a tuneup at the same site as the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31. The tours will then shift to European red clay in September for tournaments in Madrid and Rome before the French Open's main draw starts Sept. The WTA said it anticipates all of its upcoming tournaments will be held without spectators.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:01 IST
Women's, men's tennis tours to resume in August

The women's and men's professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling “provisional” calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of Aug. 3.

The ATP said its players would return to action at the Citi Open in Washington beginning Aug. 14, where women also will compete. The next week will have the ATP-WTA tournament that is usually in Cincinnati but the U.S. Tennis Association is shifting to New York as a tuneup at the same site as the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.

The tours will then shift to European red clay in September for tournaments in Madrid and Rome before the French Open's main draw starts Sept. 27. The WTA said it anticipates all of its upcoming tournaments will be held without spectators.

