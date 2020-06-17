Left Menu
Chargers' Lynn: Kaepernick 'fits style,' on team's workout list

I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway." Lynn's comments come two days after commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged NFL teams to sign Kaepernick, who protested racial injustice in the United States by kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:43 IST
The Los Angeles Chargers are keeping tabs on free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged on Wednesday. "It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list," Lynn said Wednesday. Lynn also added that while he hasn't spoken with Kaepernick, he "fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

Lynn's comments come two days after commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged NFL teams to sign Kaepernick, who protested racial injustice in the United States by kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season. Kaepernick has yet to sign with an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. The Chargers parted ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, who has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers' current quarterback group features Tyrod Taylor, 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert and 2019 fifth-round selection Easton Stick.

Kaepernick's stand against police brutality and commitment to social-justice issues is back in the spotlight after the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones.

Kaepernick, 32, spent six seasons with the 49ers after being a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in only three games as a rookie, then started 58 games over the next five seasons. He completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

Kaepernick was the 49ers' quarterback when they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season. --Field Level Media

