Soccer-Monaco appoint Englishman Mitchell as sporting director

AS Monaco have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton head of recruitment Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. Mitchell, who has also worked with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, will oversee talent recruitment and development of players from the academy to the first team, Monaco said in a statement https://www.asmonaco.com/en/paul-mitchell-appointed-sporting-director.

"I am looking forward to coming to Monaco. I would like to thank Vice President Oleg Petrov and the club for their trust. I would also like to thank Red Bull for the years I spent at their side," Englishman Mitchell told the club's website. The 38-year-old was director of recruitment at Southampton from 2012-14 before following manager Mauricio Pochettino to Spurs, where he oversaw the signings of Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld among others.

He will be tasked with rebuilding a Monaco side who have struggled to live up to expectations in recent years. Monaco, who won the last of their eight league titles three years ago, finished 17th in the 2018-19 season and were ninth in the standings when the 2019-20 campaign was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.