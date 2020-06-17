McDermott: Fromm has apologized to team, more work to do

Left Menu
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott commended Jake Fromm for his initial response after texts surfaced earlier this month of the rookie quarterback suggesting guns should be priced to a point where "only elite white people can afford them." While Fromm has apologized over social media, McDermott said Wednesday that the 21-year-old needs to do more than issue virtual mea culpas. "Jake's situation is certainly one that we've taken very seriously," McDermott said.

"Jake's situation is certainly one that we've taken very seriously," McDermott said. "Jake did a very good job of communicating to the team on more than one occasion ... and that has to continue. "Right now it's, 'where do we go from here?' Jake has to continue to earn it ... There's going to be players who are going to be wanting to see how Jake acts and reacts in certain situations. Not just on the field but off the field."

Fromm's texts, which were sent in March 2019, surfaced days after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones. Fromm was selected in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills in April. He played three seasons at Georgia.

In 2018, current Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen apologized after derogatory and racist comments from 2013 surfaced from his Twitter account on the day of the first round of the draft. Buffalo traded up to select Allen seventh overall that evening.

