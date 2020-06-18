Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-You should be here, McIlroy tells European players upset about rankings

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:42 IST
Golf-You should be here, McIlroy tells European players upset about rankings

The European players who opted not to travel to the United States for the PGA Tour's restart after a three-month COVID-19 break should not complain about losing out on world ranking points, world number one Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday The Official World Golf Ranking decided to unfreeze the ranking with last week's resumption of the PGA Tour even though competitors on the European Tour cannot preserve their ranking at home since action remains on hold.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, competing this week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, said that while he had little sympathy for the Europe-based players. "Look, personally, I -- if I were in their shoes and I was asked to come over to the states and shelter in place or quarantine for two weeks before these tournaments, I would have done that," McIlroy said at Harbour Town Golf Links.

"I mean, if you really care about your career and care about moving forward, you should be here." The European Tour, suspended since March, will fully resume with the British Masters on July 22.

Among the high-profile golfers who opted not to head to the United States in the meantime are McIlroy's Ryder Cup team mates Tommy Fleetwood, who slipped outside the top-10 in the rankings this week, and Francesco Molinari. "I get there's different variables and families and stuff involved, but we all have the means to rent a very nice house in a gated community in Florida and -- you know, it's not a hardship for two weeks to come over and quarantine," McIlroy said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Scientists have unearthed the first fossils of soft-shelled eggs laid by dinosaurs - two disparate species from Argentina and Mongolia - in a discovery suggesting that the earliest dinosaurs produced such eggs before some lineages turned to...

Smoke risk: Scientists warn forest fires could worsen coronavirus harm

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - People living in the worlds tropical forest regions, from Brazil to Indonesia, face heightened risk to their health this year from a potentially deadly combination of forest f...

U.S. Supreme Court LGBT ruling gives hope to those challenging military transgender ban

Nic Talbott, a transgender man, was driving his truck in Chicago when his phone started buzzing in July 2017. With just over 50 words on Twitter, his dream to join the military seemed to have been destroyed.President Donald Trump had tweete...

Jharkhand loses two brave sons in violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Jharkhand plunged into grief on Wednesday as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley stripped the state of two its bravehearts -- Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda. Ojha, blessed with a daughter jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020