Broncos S Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and is experiencing minor symptoms, he told KUSA 9NEWS in Denver. "I started feeling congestion two days ago," Jackson said. "Then I woke up today and still had congestion and a little bit of chills. So I decided to go ahead and get tested."

He added that he was told to self-quarantine for two weeks. Jackson was involved in a peaceful protest for social justice in Denver on June 6, but he doesn't believe that was where he was infected. His theory is that he got it during a trip last weekend.

"No, the doctor said with the congestion starting two days ago that I would have picked it up this weekend," Jackson said. "It definitely wasn't from the march." Jackson becomes the second Broncos player known to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Linebacker Von Miller tested positive in mid-April but said he was clear of the illness two weeks later. The symptoms were more severe for Miller, who has battled asthma since childhood.

With the NFL in its offseason, few players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. In mid-April, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said he was recovering from COVID-19, and Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden made the same announcement May 20. On Wednesday, multiple media reports indicated that multiple Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players had the virus, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton got over COVID-19 in May.

Jackson, 32, spent last season with the Broncos after playing the previous nine years with the Texans. He had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 71 tackles in 2019, missing the season's last two games due to an NFL-issued suspension after failing a drug test. In 145 career NFL games (137 starts), Jackson has 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, 98 passes defensed and 630 tackles.

