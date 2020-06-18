Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos S Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and is experiencing minor symptoms, he told KUSA 9NEWS in Denver. The symptoms were more severe for Miller, who has battled asthma since childhood. With the NFL in its offseason, few players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 04:48 IST
Broncos S Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and is experiencing minor symptoms, he told KUSA 9NEWS in Denver. "I started feeling congestion two days ago," Jackson said. "Then I woke up today and still had congestion and a little bit of chills. So I decided to go ahead and get tested."

He added that he was told to self-quarantine for two weeks. Jackson was involved in a peaceful protest for social justice in Denver on June 6, but he doesn't believe that was where he was infected. His theory is that he got it during a trip last weekend.

"No, the doctor said with the congestion starting two days ago that I would have picked it up this weekend," Jackson said. "It definitely wasn't from the march." Jackson becomes the second Broncos player known to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Linebacker Von Miller tested positive in mid-April but said he was clear of the illness two weeks later. The symptoms were more severe for Miller, who has battled asthma since childhood.

With the NFL in its offseason, few players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. In mid-April, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said he was recovering from COVID-19, and Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden made the same announcement May 20. On Wednesday, multiple media reports indicated that multiple Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players had the virus, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton got over COVID-19 in May.

Jackson, 32, spent last season with the Broncos after playing the previous nine years with the Texans. He had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 71 tackles in 2019, missing the season's last two games due to an NFL-issued suspension after failing a drug test. In 145 career NFL games (137 starts), Jackson has 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, 98 passes defensed and 630 tackles.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Workers' rights seen crumbling as coronavirus threatens further setbacks

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, June 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Labour rights are being eroded worldwide as more countries deny workers the ability to strike, unionise and negotiate better terms, a global trade union said on Thursday, warni...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to fall as Wall St snaps 3-day winning streak

Asian stocks were set to dip on Thursday after a choppy Wall Street session as spiking coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery.Optimism about a quick economic comeback has ...

FEATURE-Laid off due to virus, Cambodian garment workers compete for factory shifts

By Matt Blomberg and Mech Dara PHNOM PENH, June 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For three hours, Cambodian seamstress Em Thy waited in a crowd with hundreds of other laid off garment workers on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, desperate to be s...

Many Jordanians struggling as country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown, U.N. agency says

Many people in Jordan are struggling to meet basic needs after a more than two-month lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a United Nations Development Programme UNDP study said on Wednesday. Although Jordan has contained the first wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020