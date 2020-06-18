Premier League: Manchester City trounce Arsenal by 3-0

Left Menu
Manchester City made a scintillating restart to their 2019-2020 campaign as the club secured a sumptuous 3-0 win over Arsenal here on Thursday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 18-06-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 09:15 IST
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. (Photo/ Kevin De Bruyne Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City made a scintillating restart to their 2019-2020 campaign as the club secured a sumptuous 3-0 win over Arsenal here on Thursday. After a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier League returned to action on Wednesday during a clash between Sheffield United and Aston Villa. Their match was followed by the match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.

The opening goal of the match was struck by Raheem Sterling in the 45+2nd minute. Kevin De Bruyne then doubled Manchester City's advantage after the break, through a penalty. As the match was inching closer to its conclusion, Phil Foden netted a brilliant goal in the 90+2nd minute, extending Manchester City's lead to three goals.

Moreover, just like during the previous match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa, players and staff from Manchester City and Arsenal also took a knee to extend support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Manchester City now has 60 points and are placed on the second position on the Premier League table while Arsenal holds the ninth spot with 40 points. (ANI)

