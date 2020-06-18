No Lasith Malinga in SL's second residential camp

Pacer Lasith Malinga will not be a part of Sri Lanka's second residential camp, scheduled to begin from June 22 in Kandy. Malinga is the skipper of Sri Lanka's T20I side.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced a 24-member squad and the board also said that a six-member unit of coaches and other staff will work with players. The training camp will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and it will run up to 10 days.

Sri Lanka's 24-member training camp: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. "The arrangements for the next camp is aimed at becoming the best prepared International team post-COVID - 19 and to be ready to play at any given time," Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team said in an official statement.

The squad members will continue to follow the same health procedures, which was adhered to during the first 'Residential Training Camp', conducted earlier this month. Sri Lanka was slated to lock horns with India in three ODIs and three T20Is this month, however, the series has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)