Premier League: 1 tests positive in latest round of COVID-19 testing

The Premier League on Thursday confirmed one more coronavirus positive case in the latest round of testing. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive," England's top-flight said in a statement.

Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has seen a total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far. The tournament returned to action on Wednesday with two matches after a 100-day long suspension owing to the pandemic. Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw while Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0.

Norwich City will play against Southampton on Friday, June 19. (ANI)