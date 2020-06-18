Villa captain Jack Grealish charged with driving offenses

Left Menu
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was charged with driving offenses on Thursday following an incident that occurred while Britain was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. “I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did.” Hours before the incident, he had posted a video on social media urging fans to stay safe at home and follow lockdown guidelines.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was charged with driving offenses on Thursday following an incident that occurred while Britain was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Grealish was charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision, West Midlands Police said, referring to an incident on March 29.

Police said an investigation was launched after officers “responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.” Grealish has been asked to appear in court on Aug. 25. The midfielder, who has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, wrote on Twitter that it was a “deeply embarrassing” incident and apologized. He had been pictured next to a road and was wearing slippers.

“I obviously just got a call off a friend asking to go around to his and I stupidly agreed to do so,” he said in a video message. “I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did.” Hours before the incident, he had posted a video on social media urging fans to stay safe at home and follow lockdown guidelines. AP BS BS.

