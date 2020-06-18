Pistons hire Thunder's Weaver as GM

Troy Weaver was named general manager of the Detroit Pistons on Thursday after 12 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. "It's an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons," Weaver said in a released statement. "I'm excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We'll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful."

The Thunder denied Weaver the opportunity to interview when the Pistons were hiring a general manager in 2018. He was viewed as the favorite in the latest cycle as the Pistons step into a wholesale rebuild that could include trading away Blake Griffin. The Pistons traded Andre Drummond and former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson was let go in February, leaving Detroit with more than $30 million in projected salary cap space. The Pistons are also likely to have a draft pick in the top six.

--Field Level Media