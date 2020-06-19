Jets S Adams: 'Maybe it's time to move on'

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 02:42 IST
All-Pro safety Jamal Adams vented his frustration over stalled contract negotiations with the New York Jets on social media Thursday. Later in the day, ESPN's Rich Cimini, citing an unnamed source, reported that Adams informed the team he wants to be traded.

"Maybe it's time to move on!" Adams wrote at the end of a lengthy Instagram rant, a response to a comment on Instagram about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' own negotiations. "I see what this is. I deserve to be paid but when I ask to be taking care of I'm 'BEING THAT GUY' huh?" Adams wrote. "What does Pat have to do with me? Pat is about to get 40 to 60 M's a year. Well deserved. That's my guy. But don't compare me to QB's if you aren't paying me QB money. (Expletive), if I was about to get 40 plus u wouldn't hear a damn word from me. ...

"Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. (And) if you guys don't respect that, cool. It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on!" Adams, 24, earned his second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons in 2019 after tallying 75 tackles (10 for loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and an interception in 14 games.

Adams is under contract through 2021 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option. He will make $3.6 million between salary and bonuses in 2020, with a $9.9 million salary in 2021. He has made it clear he wants a new deal before the start of the regular season. General manager Joe Douglas has said he wants to make Adams a "Jet for life," but talks are apparently at an impasse.

In three seasons since being drafted sixth overall out of LSU, Adams has posted 273 tackles (28 for loss), 25 pass breakups, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 12 sacks. --Field Level Media

