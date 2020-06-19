Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Poulter, Hubbard share early lead at RBC Heritage

Britain's Ian Poulter capped an error-free opening round with a birdie-birdie finish to grab a share of the early lead with American Mark Hubbard at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday. With the PGA Tour staging just its second event following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poulter showed no signs of rust with a rock-solid seven-under 64 in ideal scoring conditions at the Harbor Town Golf Links.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 05:22 IST
Golf-Poulter, Hubbard share early lead at RBC Heritage

Britain's Ian Poulter capped an error-free opening round with a birdie-birdie finish to grab a share of the early lead with American Mark Hubbard at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday.

With the PGA Tour staging just its second event following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poulter showed no signs of rust with a rock-solid seven-under 64 in ideal scoring conditions at the Harbor Town Golf Links. Hubbard, chasing his first PGA Tour title, was equally sharp in an error-free round highlighted by an eagle-three on the par-five second.

"It's very important being bogey free," said Poulter. "Any time that happens on this golf course, you've obviously played pretty well. It's a fiddly, testy, tricky golf course." The pair were being chased by American Michael Thompson, Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and Norway's Viktor Hovland, who holed out from 27 yards for an eagle-two on his last hole to join the group one shot back.

Americans Webb Simpson, Brice Garnett, Ryan Palmer and South African Dylan Frittelli were also one back of the leaders after posting 65s later in the day. Jordan Spieth had a rollercoaster opening round, beginning with a triple bogey seven on his third hole before scoring eight birdies to lead a group two back at five-under.

His 29 coming home equalled the lowest nine-hole score of the three-times major winner's career. Also in the clubhouse at five-under 66 were Tony Finau, Matthew NeSmith, Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick, South African Erik van Rooyen and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

World number one Rory McIlroy got off to a horrendous start with three bogeys on his outward nine. Playing the back nine first, the Northern Irishman steadied himself after the turn with a pair of birdies for a one-over 72 but finished eight shots behind the leaders.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for nearly one in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday. As federal data col...

Western Railway pays tribute to corona warriors through murals

Western Railway in collaboration with Start India Foundation and a paint company has undertaken a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the walls with Heroes of Mumbai murals dedicated to corona warriors....

55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala

A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his ...

12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours in Manipur

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate HSLC exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020