Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karim Benzema powers Real Madrid to 3-0 win against Valencia

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema powered his club to a massive 3-0 win over Valencia in the ongoing La Liga here.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 19-06-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:42 IST
Karim Benzema powers Real Madrid to 3-0 win against Valencia
Karim Benzema with Eden Hazard. (Photo/ Real Madrid Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema powered his club to a massive 3-0 win over Valencia in the ongoing La Liga here. The game kicked off at a frenetic pace and both teams quickly enjoyed fine chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the second half when Benzema netted a stunning goal in the 61st minute.

Marco Asensio then scored in the 74th minute which doubled Real Madrid's lead over Valencia. As the match was reaching closer to its conclusion, Benzema struck again, bringing the scoreline to 3-0. In the 89th minute, Valencia was reduced to ten men when Lee Kang-in was sent off. Struggling Valencia failed to open their account as Real Madrid successfully managed to keep a clean sheet.

This was Real Madrid's second successive victory after La Liga resumed following a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid now has 62 points on La Liga table, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona while Valencia holds the eighth spot with 43 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Zinedine Zidane reaches new milestone after victory over Valencia

After a commanding victory over Valencia, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reached a new milestone as he now has the second-highest number of wins by any coach in Real Madrid history. Karim Benzema scored twice during Real Madrids 3-0 wi...

NZ police officer shot dead during routine traffic stop

A New Zealand police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Friday after they were shot during a routine traffic stop, the countrys police commissioner said, as officials urgently hunted for the suspect.Schools and daycare cent...

New Zealand police officers shot during routine traffic stop

New Zealand police were hunting for a person who shot and seriously injured two officers on Friday during a routine traffic stop before driving away in the city of Auckland. A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove...

US mulling over restoring India’s status under GSP: Lighthizer

The US is mulling over restoring Indias beneficiary status under its trade preference program Generalized System of Preferences on receiving a counterbalancing proposal from New Delhi, a top Trump ministration official told lawmakers on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020