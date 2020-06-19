Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Beijing COVID-19 outbreak plunges CSL into fresh doubt

An outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing has further "complicated" plans to start the postponed Chinese Super League (CSL), a medical expert advising the country's soccer association said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:11 IST
Soccer-Beijing COVID-19 outbreak plunges CSL into fresh doubt

An outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing has further "complicated" plans to start the postponed Chinese Super League (CSL), a medical expert advising the country's soccer association said. The CSL was scheduled to start in February but has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

The outbreak in Beijing, where there have been more than 180 infections recorded in just over a week, could cause further delays, Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease specialist, told state television. "The schedule is still under discussion because the pandemic just re-surged in Beijing," Zhang said.

"The potential coronavirus transmissions from Beijing make it more complicated. I think CSL leaders are concerned about that and will keep changing the timetable." Zhang noted that European soccer leagues had begun to restart their seasons after being shut down for months due to COVID-19 but said Chinese football was taking a more cautious approach.

"European countries have made the decision to restart, because they believe ... if they can keep coronavirus cases under control and the medical system is working well, it will be okay to restart the games," he said. "In China, however, our target is to keep the cases at near zero, so we are much more prudent and we still need more time."

The director of the Shanghai Administration of Sports told state news agency Xinhua this week that the CSL would resume in July, "if everything goes well." The coronavirus shutdown has exacted a heavy toll on Chinese football, with a slew of clubs folding under financial strains, including CSL side Tianjin Tianhai.

China has been cautious about resuming professional sport, even as neighbouring South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have restarted soccer and baseball leagues. The top flight Chinese Basketball Association league will resume on Saturday in two central hubs in Qingdao and Dongguan but no fans will be present.

(Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

New Delhi, Jun 19 PT A high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in any hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilat...

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020