Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wax can be tried to shine the cricket ball, says Kemar Roach

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has backed the idea of using wax to shine the cricket ball as players have now been banned from using saliva.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:48 IST
Wax can be tried to shine the cricket ball, says Kemar Roach
Windies pacer Kemar Roach (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has backed the idea of using wax to shine the cricket ball as players have now been banned from using saliva.

Roach also liked the idea of taking a second new ball after 50-55 overs during an innings of a Test match to ensure the balance between bat and ball. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced a temporary ban on applying saliva to the ball as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. With this, many former and current players are suggesting some alternative ways to maintain the balance between bat and ball.

In an interaction with ANI from Manchester, Roach said that bowlers need to be given a chance and it should be ensured that the game does not tilt towards the batsmen. "It is tough to gauge at this point. I have grown up playing cricket my entire life, using saliva to shine the ball. I guess we can try a wax and see how it works, but the new ball every 50 overs is a decent idea as well. At least give the bowlers a chance," Roach told ANI.

"I think, right now, things are tilted towards the batting side. We have to experiment and try to find ways to balance the cricket and ensure we are keeping bowlers interested in the game," he added. Earlier, former Australian pacer Brett Lee had also thrown his weight behind applying wax to shine the cricket ball. In an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on Master Blaster's app '100 MB', Lee had said that a substance can be used which is okay for both batsmen and bowlers.

During the chat, Tendulkar had also suggested taking a new ball after every 50 overs in an innings of a Test match to give bowlers something to play with. Earlier, the ICC had said that players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series.

The first Test of the series will be played from July 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

New Delhi, Jun 19 PT A high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in any hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilat...

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020