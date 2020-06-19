Left Menu
Marnus Labuschagne extends Glamorgan stay until 2022

English county club Glamorgan Cricket on Friday extended the contract of Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne until the end of the 2022 season.

ANI | Cardiff | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:01 IST
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne. Image Credit: ANI

English county club Glamorgan Cricket on Friday extended the contract of Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne until the end of the 2022 season. "Labuschagne had initially signed a two-year deal for the 2020 and 2021 seasons but, with the county season delayed due to the health implications of COVID-19, it has been agreed that he will not come to Wales for the 2020 season," the club said in a statement.

In 2019 Labuschagne scored 1,114 runs in County Championship at an average of over 65, scoring five centuries and five half-centuries in a spectacular debut campaign that saw him secure a place in the Ashes squad before becoming the first concussion substitute in Test cricket history and helping Australia to retain the Ashes. He was the first player to reach 1,000 County Championship runs during the season, and added 19 wickets and 12 catches to complement his impressive run haul. Marnus was also named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for his efforts for Glamorgan and Australia.

On extending his deal at Glamorgan, Labuschagne said, "It was an easy decision to extend my contract for another year and commit to Glamorgan and Wales long term." "I was gutted not to be returning to Glamorgan for the 2020 season after I loved my first year here, so I'm delighted to be re-committing myself to the club for the next couple of years. Working with Matt Maynard helped take my game to the next level and I'm looking forward to working with him again and playing with a hugely talented group of teammates. I loved my first year at the Club and the dressing room environment and I'm looking forward to playing cricket with them again," he added.

Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, said, "It's a sign of Marnus' character that he had no hesitation in extending his deal, and that he's been keen to do so since we realised that he wouldn't be able to come over and play for us in 2020." "He's committed to what we are trying to achieve here at the Club, and it's a sign that we are heading in the right direction when one of the best players in world cricket is committed to returning to and staying with your club," Wallace added. (ANI)

