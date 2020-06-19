Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours: SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-2NDLD PLAYERS "Homesick" hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases; granted month's break New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Confined to the SAI Centre in Bengaluru for more than two months because of the COVID-19 lockdown, "homesick" Indian hockey players were on Friday allowed to leave the facility after being granted a month's break. SPO-CRI-PAK-VIRUS-TEST Pakistani cricketers to be tested for coronavirus twice before leaving for England Karachi, Jun 19 (PTI) The England-bound Pakistani cricketers and officials will be tested for coronavirus twice in a space of three days before boarding a chartered flight on June 28.

SPO-CRI-WC-SL-PROBE Lankan govt launches probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation Colombo, Jun 19 (PTI) Sri Lanka's sports ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegation that the national cricket team's loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties". SPO-BAD-AWARDS BAI recommends Srikanth for Khel Ratna after apology, Prannoy show-caused for his outburst New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award after the top Indian shuttler apologised for pulling out of a tournament midway and show-caused his teammate H S Prannoy for slamming the federation after not being nominated for the Arjuna honour.

SPO-CRI-CAMP-DHONI Dhoni for India camp post lockdown? Experts divided By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The BCCI will be organising a six-week camp for its top cricketers some time next month and speculation has started on whether former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will feature in it. SPO-CRI-ROHIT-HUSSAIN Rohit only needs to see out first half hour in Australia to be successful: Nasser Hussain Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed the supremely gifted Rohit Sharma to come good as a Test opener on India's tour of Australia later this year, provided he sees out the first 30 minutes of the day.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI Chhetri hopes youngsters would push India to Asia's top 10 in future New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Indian team must aim for a top-10 spot among Asian nations and the youngsters will have to step up to make it a reality, reckons talismanic football captain Sunil Chhetri. SPO-MINISTRY-RECOGNITION National federations of golf, school games, rowing to get provisional government recognition New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has decided to grant provisional recognition to the national governing bodies of golf, school games and rowing following a review of its earlier decision.

SPO-CRI-LD SHAMI I step up when everyone is tired in second innings: Shami New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Mohammed Shami has an uncanny ability to up the ante late in the game when everyone else is tired and the Indian pacer feels this is what makes him more successful in the second innings when it comes to Test cricket. SPO-SINDHU-OLYDAY Sindhu to take part in worldwide live workout on Olympic Day on June 23 New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) World champion and Olympic silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu will join 21 top athletes around the world in a live workout to mark the Olympic Day on June 23.

SPO-CRI-MANJREKAR Rahane still good at No 5 in Tests as Rahul needs to score lot of runs: Manjrekar Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane may not be the batsman he used to be during his first two years in Test cricket but is still good enough to be India's number five in the traditional format, feels Sanjay Manjrekar. SPO-CRI-WAQAR Pakistan got it wrong against India right from toss in 2019 World Cup: Waqar Younis New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The loss to India in the 2019 World Cup still quite fresh in his mind, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said poor decision-making, starting with the toss, cost his side the group stage match against the arch-rivals.

SPO-CRI-PERRY Cricket Australia ready for first woman CEO: Ellyse Perry Melbourne, Jun 19 (PTI) Cricket Australia is ready for a woman to be its CEO for the first time, according to premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who insists there are several deserving female candidates for the job. SPO-CRI-ENG-WOM-TRAINING Eyeing series against India and SA, England's women cricketers to return to training on Monday London, Jun 19 (PTI) Hopeful of a women's tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22.

SPO-CRI-ALI-ROHIT Pakistan's rising star Haider wants to bat like Rohit Sharma Karachi, Jun 19 (PTI) Young Pakistan batsman Haider Ali wants to hit the ball as clean as his inspiration Rohit Sharma does and emulate the Indian limited-overs vice-captain in scoring double hundreds frequently. SPO-ISL-ODISHAFC Odisha FC appoint Stuart Baxter as new head coach for upcoming ISL Bhubaneswar, June 19 (PTI) Odisha FC on Friday announced the appointment of Stuart Baxter as head coach ahead of the seventh edition of Indian Super League.

SPO-AWARD-MINERVA Minerva Academy FC recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Mohali, Jun 19 (PTI) Minerva Academy Football Club has been recommended for this year's Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Punjab government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)..