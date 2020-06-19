Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:11 IST
Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours: SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-2NDLD PLAYERS "Homesick" hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases; granted month's break New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Confined to the SAI Centre in Bengaluru for more than two months because of the COVID-19 lockdown, "homesick" Indian hockey players were on Friday allowed to leave the facility after being granted a month's break. SPO-CRI-PAK-VIRUS-TEST Pakistani cricketers to be tested for coronavirus twice before leaving for England Karachi, Jun 19 (PTI) The England-bound Pakistani cricketers and officials will be tested for coronavirus twice in a space of three days before boarding a chartered flight on June 28.

SPO-CRI-WC-SL-PROBE Lankan govt launches probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation Colombo, Jun 19 (PTI) Sri Lanka's sports ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegation that the national cricket team's loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties". SPO-BAD-AWARDS BAI recommends Srikanth for Khel Ratna after apology, Prannoy show-caused for his outburst New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award after the top Indian shuttler apologised for pulling out of a tournament midway and show-caused his teammate H S Prannoy for slamming the federation after not being nominated for the Arjuna honour.

SPO-CRI-CAMP-DHONI Dhoni for India camp post lockdown? Experts divided By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The BCCI will be organising a six-week camp for its top cricketers some time next month and speculation has started on whether former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will feature in it. SPO-CRI-ROHIT-HUSSAIN Rohit only needs to see out first half hour in Australia to be successful: Nasser Hussain Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed the supremely gifted Rohit Sharma to come good as a Test opener on India's tour of Australia later this year, provided he sees out the first 30 minutes of the day.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI Chhetri hopes youngsters would push India to Asia's top 10 in future New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Indian team must aim for a top-10 spot among Asian nations and the youngsters will have to step up to make it a reality, reckons talismanic football captain Sunil Chhetri. SPO-MINISTRY-RECOGNITION National federations of golf, school games, rowing to get provisional government recognition New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has decided to grant provisional recognition to the national governing bodies of golf, school games and rowing following a review of its earlier decision.

SPO-CRI-LD SHAMI I step up when everyone is tired in second innings: Shami New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Mohammed Shami has an uncanny ability to up the ante late in the game when everyone else is tired and the Indian pacer feels this is what makes him more successful in the second innings when it comes to Test cricket. SPO-SINDHU-OLYDAY Sindhu to take part in worldwide live workout on Olympic Day on June 23 New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) World champion and Olympic silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu will join 21 top athletes around the world in a live workout to mark the Olympic Day on June 23.

SPO-CRI-MANJREKAR Rahane still good at No 5 in Tests as Rahul needs to score lot of runs: Manjrekar Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane may not be the batsman he used to be during his first two years in Test cricket but is still good enough to be India's number five in the traditional format, feels Sanjay Manjrekar. SPO-CRI-WAQAR Pakistan got it wrong against India right from toss in 2019 World Cup: Waqar Younis New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The loss to India in the 2019 World Cup still quite fresh in his mind, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said poor decision-making, starting with the toss, cost his side the group stage match against the arch-rivals.

SPO-CRI-PERRY Cricket Australia ready for first woman CEO: Ellyse Perry Melbourne, Jun 19 (PTI) Cricket Australia is ready for a woman to be its CEO for the first time, according to premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who insists there are several deserving female candidates for the job. SPO-CRI-ENG-WOM-TRAINING Eyeing series against India and SA, England's women cricketers to return to training on Monday London, Jun 19 (PTI) Hopeful of a women's tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22.

SPO-CRI-ALI-ROHIT Pakistan's rising star Haider wants to bat like Rohit Sharma Karachi, Jun 19 (PTI) Young Pakistan batsman Haider Ali wants to hit the ball as clean as his inspiration Rohit Sharma does and emulate the Indian limited-overs vice-captain in scoring double hundreds frequently. SPO-ISL-ODISHAFC Odisha FC appoint Stuart Baxter as new head coach for upcoming ISL Bhubaneswar, June 19 (PTI) Odisha FC on Friday announced the appointment of Stuart Baxter as head coach ahead of the seventh edition of Indian Super League.

SPO-AWARD-MINERVA Minerva Academy FC recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Mohali, Jun 19 (PTI) Minerva Academy Football Club has been recommended for this year's Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Punjab government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea's wealthy, passed over by pandemic pain, splurge on Porsches and BMWs

Hwang Min-Yong, a 37-year-old South Korean businessman, recently received his black Porsche Cayenne coupe with red leather seats after a seven-month wait and took it out for a spin on a scenic road overlooking a river near Seoul. Porsche ha...

Pak special representative for Afghanistan discusses peace plan with Taliban in Qatar

Pakistan said on Friday that its special representative for Afghanistan visited Qatar and discussed the Afghan peace process with the Taliban leaders. The Foreign Office FO said that Ambassador R Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha on June 16 and 1...

India sees highest single-day rise of 13,586 COVID-19 cases, death toll goes up to 12,573

India saw the highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases with the total count of cases crossing 3.80 lakh on Friday. With 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 12,573.According to Health Ministry, Indias total COVID-19 cases h...

Amarinder urges Centre to issue ultimatum to Beijing to ‘vacate’ Galwan Valley territory

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday advocated aggressive steps to take back the Galwan Valley territory seized by the Chinese, and urged the Centre to issue an ultimatum to Beijing to vacate the occupied land immediately. His st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020