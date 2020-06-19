Left Menu
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo

The BCCI on Friday said it will review IPL's sponsorship deals, including the one with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo, in a meeting next week after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.But Dhumal had said that Chinese companies sponsoring an Indian event like the IPL only serve his country's interests..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:10 IST
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI on Friday said it will review IPL's sponsorship deals, including the one with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo, in a meeting next week after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The meeting of the IPL Governing Council will review the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal with Vivo.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," the official IPL handle tweeted late on Friday night. Apart from Vivo, PayTm is also one of the sponsors. The company has Alibaba as one of its investors.

It is understood that discussion will be on whether to invoke the exit clause or honor Vivo's contract till 2022. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told PTI that while money from Chinese sponsorship is helping Indian economy but there is a situation where a decision needs to be taken, they would always put country first. Anti-China sentiments are running high in India following the border clash between the two countries at Galwan valley earlier this week.

Since then, calls have been made to boycott Chinese products. But Dhumal had said that Chinese companies sponsoring an Indian event like the IPL only serve his country's interests.

