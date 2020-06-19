Cards RB Drake plans to kneel with Murray for anthem

Left Menu
Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phone videos. The Cardinals acquired Drake in a trade with the Dolphins on Oct. 28, 2019, sending what turned out to be a fifth-round 2020 draft pick to Miami.

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake plans to join quarterback Kyler Murray in taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality this season. "Kyler obviously is the undisputed leader of not only the offense, but the whole team," the 26-year-old Drake said, via the Arizona Republic. "To come out and be able to do that, obviously I respect him and I'll be right next him doing the same thing. ... It's something we all need to stand up for and, I guess, take a knee for."

Drake's current stance is different from the one he had in 2016, when he elected to stand for the anthem while then-Miami Dolphins teammate Kenny Stills opted to kneel. "(I'm) disappointed for not stepping out on a limb and doing something that I felt like would be important to do," Drake told NFL Network earlier this week.

Drake's recent comments come on the heels of athletes speaking their mind following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phone videos.

The Cardinals acquired Drake in a trade with the Dolphins on Oct. 28, 2019, sending what turned out to be a fifth-round 2020 draft pick to Miami. Drake rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games with Arizona. He also had 28 receptions for 171 yards.

Drafted in the third round by Miami in 2016, the Alabama product has rushed for 2,175 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 144 catches for 1,107 yards and six scores in 62 career games. --Field Level Media

