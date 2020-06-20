Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aussie rules game postponed after player fails COVID-19 test

The Australian Football League has postponed a game between Essendon and Melbourne because a player who recently returned from Ireland has tested positive for COVID-19. Other matches will continue in the league. McLachlan said McKenna was the only positive case after all Essendon's players and staff were tested.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:24 IST
Aussie rules game postponed after player fails COVID-19 test

The Australian Football League has postponed a game between Essendon and Melbourne because a player who recently returned from Ireland has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian rules AFL competition was into the second weekend of matches after restarting in the wake of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Essendon player Conor McKenna tested positive but remained asymptomatic. Other matches will continue in the league.

McLachlan said McKenna was the only positive case after all Essendon's players and staff were tested. He had a negative test earlier in the week before testing positive on Saturday. The AFL said McKenna returned from Ireland last month and self-isolated for two weeks according to Australia's COVID-19 protocols before returning to full practice.

He was set to to play his first game of 2020 on Sunday. All players are required to complete a COVID-19 test 24 hours before from each main training session and match..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

You cannot 'snap out' of depression: Deepika Padukone shares another mental health message

Taking cues from her own experience, actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday emphasised that people suffering from depression cannot snap out of the mental health condition. Continuing with her daily practice of posting mental health messages fo...

Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over.

Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modis comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over....

My days in quarantine, waiting to meet my mother and other stories  

From the call informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19 to the one that he was negative for the infection, it was a rollercoaster two weeks. PTI journalist Manik Gupta writes his account of his days in isolation in Jammu where ...

After violent face-off in Galwan Valley, satellite images reveal China diverting course of Galwan river

Days after a violent face-off between India and China in Galwan, a latest set of satellite images have surfaced showing China diverting the course of Galwan river. The satellite pictures showing signs of the landscape of the valley being al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020