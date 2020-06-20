Left Menu
ICC celebrates World Refugee Day

Today the ICC recognises the United Nations World Refugee Day by celebrating the role cricket can play in the lives of people who have been displaced," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

20-06-2020
The ICC on Saturday recognized United Nations World Refugee Day by releasing a video on the occasion, which emphasizes the positive impact of cricket on the lives of displaced people around the world. The UNHCR's World Refugee Day campaign aims to remind the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society and that 'Every Action Counts' in the effort to create a more just, inclusive, and equal world.

To mark the UN World Refugee Day, the ICC has produced a video that highlights how cricket has the ability to change lives, bring hope, and unite people together across the world. "Cricket has the power to bring communities together, connecting individuals and breaking down barriers and it truly is a game for everyone. Today the ICC recognizes the United Nations World Refugee Day by celebrating the role cricket can play in the lives of people who have been displaced," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement. The video has many inspiring stories from countries across the globe, including Afghanistan, Germany, Lebanon, and Sweden, which not only sees cricket as a tool to break down barriers but has also seen the emergence of the growth of the sport in new markets.

According to the ICC statement, the growth of cricket in Sweden has seen the sport rise to the second-fastest growing sport in the country, with an 85 percent rise inactive members from 2016 to 2018 as per the Swedish Research Council for Sport Science. The world body claims individuals taking part in a cricket experience in Sweden has increased by 293 percent in five years, reaching almost 10,000 participants in 2019 in a time where migration to Sweden from countries including Afghanistan and Pakistan was taking place.

"Cricket gives people from all walks of life a strong sense of togetherness through community whilst impacting positively on the lives and health of children through movement, fitness, and fun. It has helped people who have moved to another country by helping them integrate into society through sport," said Benn Harradine, Performance Director at the Swedish Cricket Federation.

