Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoaib Malik gets green light for late departure for England

Malik has been in Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak while his wife, tennis player Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son Izhaan, have been in India due to the ban on international travel. A 29-member Pakistan squad will depart on June 28 for Manchester but Malik has been allowed to reach England on July 24 after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed for his late arrival.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:45 IST
Shoaib Malik gets green light for late departure for England

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who plays only the Twenty20 format, was on Saturday granted permission to join the national squad late in England so that he can spend some time with his family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months. Malik has been in Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak while his wife, tennis player Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son Izhaan, have been in India due to the ban on international travel.

A 29-member Pakistan squad will depart on June 28 for Manchester but Malik has been allowed to reach England on July 24 after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed for his late arrival. "Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the Covid-19 pandemic," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement. "As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib's request." "We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on 24 July. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government's policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side." The 38-year-old former captain has retired from Tests and One-day formats.

The three-match T20 series against England is slated to begin from August 29 while the Test series starts from July 30. After reaching Manchester, the Pakistani players will travel to Derbyshire for a 14-day quarantine period.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

54 pc COVID-19 patients recovered in Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far. After reviewing the Guru Nanak College quarantine centre in Chennais Velachery, Edappadi said, A...

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

3 children hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Muzaffarnagar

Three children were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on SaturdayThe siblings, aged between six and 16, were rushed to a hospital on Friday...

No consensus reached on LG order on institutional quarantine; another meeting at 5pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijals order for a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, asking why was a separate rule being applied for the city, sources said, as his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020