Ganguly's foundation offers help to COVID-19 warriors

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly's foundation has joined hands with chocolate and chewing gum manufacturing giant Mars Wrigley to support frontline doctors, health care providers, and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Health care workers have been on the frontline of the current crisis to ensure the safety and wellbeing of others. In an effort to appreciate and acknowledge their relentless spirit and hard work, Sourav Ganguly, president of BCCI, handed over a token of gratitude including Mars Wrigley products to the West Bengal Doctors Forum," a media statement said.

Chocolates were also distributed to the entire COVID department of Medica Super Specialty Hospital. "At Mars Wrigley, the purpose is to create beautiful moments to make the world smile. This small gesture to the everyday heroes was a collective way to say, 'Thank You'," it added. Sankalp Beautiful World and Satadru Dutta were also part of the joint initiative.