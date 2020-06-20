Left Menu
Report: Former Cubs SS Russell to play in Korea

Russell started at shortstop for the National League in the 2016 All-Star Game and established career highs of 21 homers and 95 RBIs that season as he helped the Cubs win the World Series. His production declined after that season.Russell batted .242 with 60 homers and 253 RBIs in 615 games over five seasons with the Cubs. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:48 IST
Report: Former Cubs SS Russell to play in Korea
The Cubs parted ways with Russell in December when they didn't tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Image Credit: @Cubs

Former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell agreed to a one-year, $530,000 deal with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization, Yonhap News reported Saturday. The Cubs parted ways with Russell in December when they didn't tender him a contract, making him a free agent.

Russell, 26, was suspended 40 games in 2018 -- including the first 28 games of the 2019 season -- for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Russell started at shortstop for the National League in the 2016 All-Star Game and established career highs of 21 homers and 95 RBIs that season as he helped the Cubs win the World Series.

His production declined after that season. He batted just .237 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 82 games last season when he saw more action at second base (39 starts) than shortstop (16). Russell batted .242 with 60 homers and 253 RBIs in 615 games over five seasons with the Cubs.

--Field Level Media

