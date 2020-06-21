La Liga: Atletico Madrid defeat Valladolid by 1-0

Atletico Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Valladolid in the ongoing La Liga here on Sunday. The match, which was the first to be played in over three months at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, was preceded by several tributes to club legends, members and supporters who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the club competed aggressively against each other and restricted one another from taking a lead in the first half. The second half also witnessed a similar start between the two clubs. However, Vitolo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, handing his side a 1-0 lead against Valladolid. Later, Atletico Madrid successfully managed to keep a clean sheet which earned them the victory.

Atletico Madrid are placed on the third position on the La Liga table, only behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. On the other hand, Valladolid hold the 15th spot on the table. (ANI)