Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers LT Williams passes physical, signs deal

Left tackle Trent Williams is officially a San Francisco 49er after passing a physical and signing a restructured contract, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Williams posted a photo of himself signing the deal on Instagram. Multiple outlets reported that around half of his $12.5 million salary for 2020 converted into guaranteed money.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 09:27 IST
49ers LT Williams passes physical, signs deal

Left tackle Trent Williams is officially a San Francisco 49er after passing a physical and signing a restructured contract, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Williams posted a photo of himself signing the deal on Instagram.

Multiple outlets reported that around half of his $12.5 million salary for 2020 converted into guaranteed money. Williams, who turns 32 next month, is expected to slide in as the starting left tackle after arriving via draft-day trade in April. He'll be replacing Joe Staley, the six-time Pro Bowler who retired at age 35 earlier this offseason.

Williams had made seven consecutive Pro Bowls before sitting out all of 2019 due to a health- and contract-related dispute with the Washington Redskins. He requested a trade that was eventually granted, with San Francisco sending a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder in the deal. The nine-year veteran is scheduled to hit free agency next spring.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Zorc 'completely satisfied' after Borussia Dortmund seals second spot in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmunds sporting director Michael Zorc is completely satisfied with the clubs performance after the team sealed the second spot in Bundesliga. Im glad that weve secured the runner-up spot by Matchday 33. Im completely satisfied. ...

Atletico honors virus victims, beats Valladolid to go 3rd

Atltico Madrid honored the clubs victims of the coronavirus pandemic and earned a hard-fought victory in its first home game since the Spanish league resumed. Substitute Victor Vitolo Machn scored the winner in the 81st minute of a 1-0 win ...

Wirecard's missing $2.1 bln didn't enter Philippine financial system, c.bank says

None of the 2.1 billion missing from scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard AG appears to have entered the Philippine financial system, the central bank said on Sunday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a state...

Delhi Police awards policemen for their exemplary work

Delhi Police has awarded several policemen in recognition of their commitment and exemplary work done by them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a meeting with all Deputy superintendent of police, yesterday, through video confer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020