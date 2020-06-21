Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diego Simeone happy as Atletico Madrid pick 'three very important points'

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is happy as his club picked up "three very important points" after a victory over Valladolid.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 21-06-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 10:10 IST
Diego Simeone happy as Atletico Madrid pick 'three very important points'
Diego Simeone.. Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is happy as his club picked up "three very important points" after a victory over Valladolid. Atletico Madrid registered a 1-0 win over their opponents in La Liga here on Sunday.

"We played well in the first half and had chances to take the lead. We weren't clinical, so we struggled. Valladolid had two or three counter-attacks," Simeone said in a video posted on the club's Twitter handle after the match. "The second half was similar. They continued to defend very well. They closed every space possible and forced us to cross the ball. We pushed until we until we scored from an unexpected situation. It looked like it wasn't going to go in, but it did, narrowly. We pick up three very important points," he added.

Both the club competed aggressively against each other and restricted one another from taking a lead in the first half. The second half also witnessed a similar competition between the two clubs. However, Vitolo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, handing his side a 1-0 lead against Valladolid.

Due to the concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus, the matches are being played behind closed doors. The manager said the fans were not physically in the stadium but "their soul was". "The fans weren't here physically but their soul was. You can feel that. The team has persisted and gone for the win. We won it in the end like it usually happens when the fans are here. It was tight but it was very important," he said.

Atletico Madrid is placed on the third position on the La Liga table, only behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June

Chinas top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous ter...

Tennis-Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organizing an e...

Under Trump, 'You're fired!' even greets federal prosecutors

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a snickering response to news that his successor as top federal prosecutor was stepping down from the job. Doesnt sound like stepping down, Bharara tweeted soon after the announcement was mad...

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajputs family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found dead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020