Sports News Roundup: Four-way tie at top of leaderboard after third round; Djokovic wins compliment from James and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Four-way tie at top of leaderboard after third round of RBC Heritage

Webb Simpson was forced to make some room at the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Saturday, with a four-way tie for first injecting drama into Sunday's finale. The 2012 U.S. Open champion played a solid round with four birdies and a bogey, but it was not enough to fend off Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who had eight birdies on a day of stellar putting to equal Webb's three-day, 15-under par effort.

Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the men's world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organizing an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkan region while the professional season is suspended due to the novel coronavirus, posted a video of himself trying some basketball moves on social media.

Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes to clinch first leg of Triple Crown

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.

49ers LT Williams passes physical, signs deal

Left tackle Trent Williams is officially a San Francisco 49er after passing a physical and signing a restructured contract, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Williams posted a photo of himself signing the deal on Instagram.

Lakers owner calls for unity against racism on Juneteenth

LA Lakers owner Jeannie Buss said on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday, that she is no longer willing to ignore hate and called on white people to come together and acknowledge the racism that exists in the United States. Juneteenth commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, belatedly announced by a Union army in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, after the Civil War ended.

Blaydes controls Volkov in unanimous victory at UFC Fight Night

Curtis Blaydes set a new record for takedowns in a heavyweight bout and controlled Alexander Volkov for most of their fight on Saturday en route to a unanimous-decision victory in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. An accomplished wrestler, Blaydes (14-2) took the 6-foot-7 Russian to the mat just seconds into the fight and maintained control throughout Round 1, which proved a sign of things to come. He ultimately succeeded on 14 of 25 takedown attempts and racked up 19:50 of control, drawing judges' scores of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46 for his fourth straight victory.

Reports: MLBPA to delay vote while seeking COVID-19 info

The Major League Baseball Players Association will delay voting on the league's latest proposal while it collects further information on health and safety protocols, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Recent positive coronavirus tests led to the shutdown of spring training sites, and the MLBPA is seeking to learn more about the health plan as COVID-19 continues to be an issue. The season was scheduled to start March 26, but the pandemic led to a delay.

Players association advises against group workouts after surge in COVID-19 cases

NFL players should avoid engaging in group workouts as COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States, the medical director of the sport's players association said on Saturday. Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) all confirmed positive tests in a single 24-hours period Friday.

Cuomo: Yanks, Mets to train in New York if MLB resumes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets would train in the state if Major League Baseball attempts to start its coronavirus-delayed season. The teams confirmed the decision of Cuomo, who said he'd like to stop by to see the teams on the field.

Pacers G Oladipo not certain to play in Orlando

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said Saturday he is hopeful to play when the NBA restarts its season in Florida next month, but he wants to ramp up his activity before making a decision. Oladipo, 28, returned from a torn right quad tendon sustained in November of 2018 to play this January, appearing in 13 games with periodic time off before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11. He wants to limit the chances of another major injury following a long layoff.