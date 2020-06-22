Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 09:02 IST
Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel
Rajinder Goel. (Photo/Shikhar Dhwan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. "Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul," Dhawan tweeted.

The left-arm spinner picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58 in a career spanning 27 years. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana. The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman expressed grief over the death of Goel and shared his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Laxman tweeted.

With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India's premier domestic first-class competition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Washington memorial vandalised in Baltimore

A statue and memorial to George Washington in Baltimore has been vandalised with red paint. The Baltimore Sun reports that the memorial in Druid Hill Park in northwest Baltimore also had the words Destroy Racists and the initials for the Bl...

PM cannot allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position: Former PM Manmohan Singh on Modi's remarks on Ladakh face-off.

PM cannot allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position Former PM Manmohan Singh on Modis remarks on Ladakh face-off....

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter. According to a woman named Danielle, she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.As reported by The Holly...

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020