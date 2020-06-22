Tennis-Coric joins Dimitrov in testing positive for COVID-19

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric, who attended Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament, has tested positive for COVID-19, the world number 33 said on Monday. Grigor Dimitrov, another competitor at the event, on Sunday became the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has been infected by the virus.

The final of the event in the Croatian coastal resort of Zadar was canceled as a result. "Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19," Coric, 23, said on his official Twitter account. "I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms."